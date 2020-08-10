Aug 10, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Container Corporation of India Limited hosted by IDFC Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair of IDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, Ms. Nair.



Bhoomika Nair - IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst



Thanks, Margaret. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of IDFC Securities, I would like to welcome you to the Q1 FY '21 Earnings Call of Container Corporation of India. We have the management today being represented by Mr. V. Kalyana Rama, CMD.



I'll now hand over the floor to Mr. Rama for his initial comments, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama - Container Corporation of India Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you. Thank you, Bhoomika. Good morning to all of you. This quarter is one of the toughest quarters for CONCOR for 2 reasons: