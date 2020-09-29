Sep 29, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama - Container Corporation of India Limited - Chairman & MD



(technical difficulty)



In the last fiscal, in value terms, total exports of the country went down by 4.78% from $330.08 billion in '18-'19 to $314.31 billion in 2019-'20.



Imports of the country have also gone down by 9.12%. From $507.44 billion in '18-'19 to $467.19 billion in 2019-'20. CONCOR experienced a raise in export of commodities, such as aluminum alloy, food items, medicines, machines, nonhazardous chemicals, iron hardware, while import of commodities, such as auto parts, newsprint, furniture, solar module, aluminum scrap and polyester goods (inaudible).



In the year 2019-'20, we started as a promising year on all fronts and we were on track to achieve the expected growth in our performance. However, due to various external factors and spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the last quarter, the performance has been impacted.



Even during this tough time, the company moved on the path of long-term sustainable growth through focused approach and adoption of right strategies. The