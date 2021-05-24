May 24, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Mr. V. Kalyana Rama, Chairman and Managing Director.



Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama - Container Corporation of India Limited - Chairman & MD



Good morning to everyone. So I'm here with my full team, all the directors are with me to attend to your