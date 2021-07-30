Jul 30, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst



So good morning, everyone. And on behalf of DAM Capital, I would like to welcome you all to the 1Q FY '22 Earnings Call of Container Corporation of India.



We have the management today being represented by Mr. V. Kalyana Rama, Chairman and Managing Director, as also his team. I'll now hand over to Mr. Rama for his initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama - Container Corporation of India Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you, Bhoomika. So good morning to everyone. So I am here along with all my team, all 4 directors: P.K. Agrawal, Director Domestic; Sanjay Swarup, Director International Marketing; Rahul Mithal, Director Projects; and Manoj Dubey, our Director Finance and CFO.



So let me first share with you the happy news that this is the best ever Q1 our company has achieved in the history. So we can safely say that it is -- now the business in this Q1 is better than pre-pandemic level. We have