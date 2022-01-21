Jan 21, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama - Container Corporation of India Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you. Good morning, all of you. So I'm happy to share with you that we had another very good quarter in Q3. The overall top line is one of the best ever for Q3. Only just short of -- a little short of the Q4 last year what we got the highest ever top line. So this year -- this quarter, we ended with INR 19 crores. And there is good margins maintained. Even though there are issues about content availability and the import, export things we could maintain the volumes and [interim] also, and there is a growth. Even though growth is not very high, just maintained around, I think, 4% growth we could get over the corresponding