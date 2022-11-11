Nov 11, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst



Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 FY '23 Earnings Call of Container Corporation. I have with us today the management, Mr. V. Kalyana Rama, Chairman and Managing Director. I'll hand over the floor to him for his opening remarks, and post which we can open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama - Container Corporation of India Limited - Chairman & MD



Thank you, Bhoomika, and good morning, everyone. So we are happy to come out with again a good financial results. I am now today having with the my Director, Operations, Mr.