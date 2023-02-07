Q3 2023 Somany Ceramics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Somany Ceramics Limited Q3 FY23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin Agarwal, Head, Institutional Equities at SKP Securities Limited. Thank you and over to you sir.
Navin Agarwal - SKP Securities Limited - Moderator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Somany Ceramics Limited and SKP Securities, it's my pleasure to welcome you to this financial results conference call. We have with us Mr. Abhishek Somany, Managing Director; along with Mr. Sailesh Raj Kedawat, CFO; and Mr. Kumar Sunit, AGM, Finance.
We'll have the opening remarks from Mr. Somany followed by Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, Abhishek.
Abhishek Somany - Somany Ceramics Limited - MD and CEO
Thank you so much. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the earnings call of FY23 Q3. We've had a muted quarter. Our sales stood at INR612 crores and consolidated, INR618 crores.
Feb 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
