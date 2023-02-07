Q3 2023 Somany Ceramics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Feb 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Somany Ceramics Limited Q3 FY23 earnings conference call.



Navin Agarwal - SKP Securities Limited - Moderator



We have with us Mr. Abhishek Somany, Managing Director; along with Mr. Sailesh Raj Kedawat, CFO; and Mr. Kumar Sunit, AGM, Finance.



We'll have the opening remarks from Mr. Somany followed by Q&A session.



Abhishek Somany - Somany Ceramics Limited - MD and CEO



Thank you so much. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the earnings call of FY23 Q3. We've had a muted quarter. Our sales stood at INR612 crores and consolidated, INR618 crores.