Q3 2021 Capri Global Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Capri Global Capital Limited's earnings call to discuss the Q3 FY '21 results. We have on the call, Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director; and other members of senior management with us. We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be therefore viewed in conjunction with the risk that the company faces.



May I now request Mr. Rajesh Sharma to take us through the company's business outlook and financial highlights, subsequent to which we'll open the floor for Q&A?



Rajesh Chandra Sharma - Capri Global Capital