Q1 2022 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good evening to all those of you who have joined the call. I hope all of you, your friends and family are safe and healthy. While COVID positivity rates in India have moderated to pre-second wave levels, the country, unfortunately, is still contending with nearly 40,000 new cases a day. I, on behalf of the entire team at Marico, would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Marico has remained committed to the well-being, health and safety of all its stakeholders.



We are extremely grateful to all