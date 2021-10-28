Q2 2022 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Marico Limited. We have with us today senior management of Marico represented by Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO; and Mr. Pawan Agrawal, CFO.



Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks. So good evening to all those who of you have joined the call. I hope all of you, your friends and family are keeping safe and healthy. And I think after 6 quarters, we are having this call where me and my colleagues are together in a