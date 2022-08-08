Q1 2023 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Marico Limited's Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us from the senior management of Marico represented by Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO; and Mr. Pawan Agrawal, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that the Q&A session is only for institutional investors and analysts, and therefore, if there is anybody else who would like to -- who is not an institutional investor or analyst, but would like to ask questions, please directly reach out to Marico's Investor Relations team.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Saugata Gupta. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Hi. Good afternoon to all those of you who have joined the call. FY '23 has started on a soft note for the FMCG sector in India, which continued to face some macro headwinds. Retail inflation has stayed above RBI's target limit for 6 consecutive months now,