Q4 2023 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Yes. Hi, everyone, and good evening to all those who have joined the call and hope all of you are doing fine. As FY '23 has come to a close, I would like to reflect on the operating environment during the year and the quarter gone by, after which I shall touch upon our performance. FY '23