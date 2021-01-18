Jan 18, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '21 earnings conference call of Apollo Pipes Limited hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Gor from Systematix Institutional Equities. Thank you, and over to you sir.
Ankit Gor - Systematix Institutional Equities - Moderator
Thank you, Steve. Hello, everyone. On behalf of Systematix, I welcome all to the Q3 FY '21 earnings call of Apollo Pipes Limited. From the management side, we have Mr. Sameer Gupta, who is the Managing Director, and Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain, who is a Chief Financial Officer of the company. Without much ado, I would like to hand over call to Sameer G. and the management participants for the opening remarks, after which we can open floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sameer Gupta - Apollo Pipes Limited - Managing Director, Chairman
Thank you, everyone. This is Sameer Gupta. Good afternoon, and thank
Q3 2021 Apollo Pipes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 18, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...