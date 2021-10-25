Q2 2022 Apollo Pipes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q2 FY '22 earnings conference call of Apollo Pipes Limited, hosted by Equirus Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pranav Mehta from Equirus Securities. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Pranav Mehta - Equirus Securities Private Limited - Moderator



Thanks Rutuja. Good afternoon, everyone. And on behalf of Equirus Securities, I welcome you to the call with the management of Apollo Pipes Limited. Management is being represented by Mr. Sameer Gupta, Managing Director; Mr. Ajay Jain, CFO; and Mr. Anubhav Gupta, Group Chief Strategy Officer.



Without wasting further time, I will hand it over the call to Mr. Sameer Gupta for his opening remarks. Over to you sir.



Sameer Gupta - Apollo Pipes Limited - Managing Director, Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our Q2 and H1 FY '22 earnings call to discuss the operating and financial