Q3 2023 Apollo Pipes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Apollo Pipes Limited Q3 FY 2023 earnings conference call hosted by Systematix Institutional Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashish Poddar from Systematix Institutional Equities. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Poddar.



Ashish Poddar - Systematix Group - Analyst



Yeah. Thank you, Leo. Thank you, everyone, for joining Apollo Pipes Limited Q3 FY 2023 earnings conference call. From the management side, we have Mr. Sameer Gupta, the Managing Director, and Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain, the Chief Financial Officer.



I pass on the call to Mr. Sameer for his opening remarks. And then after that, we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Sameer Gupta - Apollo Pipes Limited - MD



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our Q3 FY 2023 earnings call to discuss the operating and financial performance. I am sure you all have the opportunity to go