Q3 2022 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ravi Agrawal, Head of Investor Relations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ravi Agrawal - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited - IR Officer



Yes. Thank you so much. A warm good morning to everyone, and welcome to our Q3 FY '22 results conference call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.



Before we start the call, a review of operations of the company for the third quarter. For the third quarter FY '22, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 31,734 million as against INR 27,868 million, recording an increase of 13.9% year-on-year. For the 9 months ending 31 December, 2021, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 92,858 million as against INR 80,840 million, recording an increase of 14.9% year-on-year.



Some key highlights before we get into the businesses