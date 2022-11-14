Q2 2023 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Thank you, moderator. Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to the Q2 FY '23 results conference call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Before we start the call, a quick review of the operations for the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the second quarter of FY '23, Glenmark's consolidated revenue from operations was at INR 33,752 million, as against INR 31,474 million in the corresponding quarter last year, recording a growth of 7.2%. For the 6 months ended September 30, 2022, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 61,525 million as against INR 61,123 million, recording an increase of 0.7%.



We'll provide some key highlights for each of our businesses,