May 22, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Thank you, Susan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q4 FY '23 Results Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Before we begin the Q&A, let's review the overall performance of the company for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



For the fourth quarter of FY '23, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 33,737 million as against INR 30,191 million in the corresponding quarter last year, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 11.7%. For the 12 months of FY '23, Glenmark's consolidated revenue from operations was at INR 1,29,901 million as against INR 1,23,049 million, recording an overall growth of 5.6% on a Y-o-Y basis.



In terms of key highlights for the financial year FY '23.