Q2 2024 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Utkarsh Gandhi, General Manager, Investor Relations for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Utkarsh Gandhi -



Thank you, [Lizan]. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Results Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. We'll just review the overall performance of the company for the second quarter of FY '24. For the second quarter of FY '24, Glenmark's consolidated revenue from operations was at INR 35,879 million, as against INR 33,752 million in the corresponding quarter last year, recording an overall year-on-year growth of 6.3%. For the 6 months ended September 30, 2023, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was INR 69,895 million as against INR 61,525 million, recording an increase of 13.6%.



Some key updates on the formulation business, starting with India. Sales from the formulation