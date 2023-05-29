Q4 2023 Ge Power India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 / 10:15AM GMT

A very good afternoon, and warm welcome to all of you for joining this discussion on the financial year and the operating performance for the fourth quarter as well as the full financial year '22-'23. I would like to welcome my team who will join me in answering your questions today and update you on the performance.



I have with me Yogesh Gupta, our CFO; Vinit Pant, our Chief Commercial Officer; Venkatesh Rao, our Chief Executive Business Operations on -- and Kalpesh, our Hydro Business Finance Manager. At the outset, I would like to start with discussion with some context on the global economic situation.

