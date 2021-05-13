May 13, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited Q4 FY21 earnings conference call. We have with us today, Mr. Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Vimal Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Sumit Kasat, Head, Investor Relations.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Arvind Subramanian, MD and CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Arvind Subramanian - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. - MD & CEO



Thank you, Neerav. Thank you to all of you who joined the call. Good morning, and welcome to our Q4 FY21 earnings call. I wanted to take a moment at the start, we recently lost one of our dear colleagues at the start of this week to the COVID pandemic. And I'm sure many of you will have also had both colleagues as well as near and dear ones affected by the pandemic. And I wanted to take a moment with you, request you to join me in a moment silence to remember those who have been badly hit by this