Feb 03, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited Q3 and 9M FY23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Arvind Subramanian, MD and CEO from Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Arvind Subramanian - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you, Lizan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our quarter three FY23 earnings call. I'd like to thank all of you for participating in this conference call.



A reminder, once again that, as you know, many of our key operating entities from the residential business like Mahindra Homes and Mahindra Happinest, as well as from our IC & IC business like Mahindra World City Developers Limited, Mahindra World City Jaipur Limited, and Mahindra Integrated Park Chennai Limited, are not consolidated on a line-by-line basis.



I'd like to take you through some of the highlights for the quarter and the year so far, the