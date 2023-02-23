Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Conference call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Parikshit Kandpal - HDFC securities Ltd. - Moderator



Thank you, [Lizann]. I would like to thank the management of Mahindra Lifespaces to giving us this opportunity to host this call. Today, on this call, we have Dr. Anish Shah, who is the Group CEO and Managing Director; Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha, President, Group Strategy and MD and CEO Designate for MLDL; we have Mr. Vimal Agarwal, the Chief Financial Officer of Mahindra Lifespaces; and Mr. Rabindra Basu, Head, Investor Relations.



Without taking further time, I hand over the floor to Dr. Anish Shah for his opening remarks and the way forward for the company under the new leadership of Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha. Thank you, sir,