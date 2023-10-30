Oct 30, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We welcome you all to Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited Q2 FY24 earnings conference call. On the call we have with us today, Mr. Amit Sinha, MD, and CEO; Mr. Vimal Agarwal, CFO; and Mr. Rabindra Basu, Head of the Investor Relations.
(Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Sinha, MD, and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Amit Sinha - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited - MD & CEO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our quarter-two financial year 2024 earnings call. At the outset I would like to welcome everybody for the call, and thank everyone for participating. Also my best wishes for Dussehra and Diwali. Also best wishes to India for the World Cup for all of our collective behalf.
Let me cover a few things very quickly. I'll cover a few highlights that we are seeing in the industry overall. Will quickly cover pre-sales on the resi side. The launches
Q2 2024 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...