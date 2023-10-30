Oct 30, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited Q2 FY24 earnings conference call. On the call we have with us today, Mr. Amit Sinha, MD, and CEO; Mr. Vimal Agarwal, CFO; and Mr. Rabindra Basu, Head of the Investor Relations.



Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited



Amit Sinha - Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our quarter-two financial year 2024 earnings call. At the outset I would like to welcome everybody for the call, and thank everyone for participating. Also my best wishes for Dussehra and Diwali. Also best wishes to India for the World Cup for all of our collective behalf.



Let me cover a few things very quickly. I'll cover a few highlights that we are seeing in the industry overall. Will quickly cover pre-sales on the resi side. The launches