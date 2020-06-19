Q4 2020 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 19, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the Quarter and the year ended March 31, 2020.



For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harish Sadana, Chief Strategy Officer; and Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.



Unabated spread of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown imposed by the governments across the globe since the beginning of the current calendar year has brought a lot of uncertainties to the business operations, not just for us but for organizations across different sectors. Therefore, before moving on to the highlights of the operations for the quarter and the year gone by, let me give you an overview of the actions taken by us to manage our operations in the current scenario and the role played by us to extend the support to the government and the communities at large during these