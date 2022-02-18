Feb 18, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Dhaval Narendra Soni - Cadila Healthcare Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you. I now hand over the proceedings to Mr. Pankaj Patel, Chairman of the company.



Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel - Cadila Healthcare Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you all to the second extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company of the financial year '21/'22. Requisite quorum being present, I call the meeting to order.



Before we start, formal proceeding of EOGM on behalf of the company and the shareholders, I would like to thank you all, all the COVID-19 warriors: that is doctors, medical staff, frontline officers, police authorities, employees of our company and many others in their immense support in managing the situation and helping the country in battling the pandemic.



Due to COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain social distancing norms, the company is conducting the EOGM through [video] and other audiovisual means as allowed by MCA and SEBI with their various circulars. I hope all of