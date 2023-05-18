Q4 2023 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Zydus Lifesciences Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2023. On today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Arvind Bothra, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; and Mr. Alok Garg, Senior Vice President from the Managing Director's office.



I'm sure you would have gone through the financials and other material, which we have filed with the stock exchanges. To begin with, let me give you an overview of the performance in the year gone by. As we progressed through the year, all businesses demonstrated strong momentum and delivered double-digit growth consistently. Consequently, we closed the year on an encouraging note with overall.



Revenue growth of 14%. Our EBITDA growth of 16% was faster than the revenue growth, thanks to margin improvement achieved during the year. Our formulations business in India built further on the growth momentum from the