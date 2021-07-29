Q1 2022 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Ajanta Pharma Limited Q1 FY22 earnings conference call.



Yogesh Agarwal - Ajanta Pharma Limited - MD



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome, everyone. With me, I have Mr. Rajesh Agarwal, our Joint Managing Director, and Mr. Arvind Agrawal, our CFO. So before we move on to the business our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who suffered the effects of the second wave of COVID and especially to those who have lost their loved ones.



Recognizing that vaccination was our best back to an early return to the normalcy. We started the vaccination drive across all our locations starting in March. This covered not only Ajantaites but also their family members and I'm happy to say that over 88% of our Ajantaites have been vaccinated with at least one shot. As we speak national vaccination program is also progressing