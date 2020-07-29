Q1 2021 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from B&K Securities.



Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Thanks. Apologies for the delay. Welcome to 1Q FY '21 TVS Motor's post result conference call. We have with us today, Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer.



I will now hand over the call to Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan for the opening remarks, to be followed by question and answers.



K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director



Good evening, everyone, and sorry for the delay. I hope all of you