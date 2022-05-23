TVS Motor Company Ltd Institutional Investor Meeting Transcript

May 23, 2022 / NTS GMT

K. Gopala Desikan - TVS Motor Company Limited - Group CFO



Morning, Kevin. How are you?



K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director



Morning, morning.



Kevin Koh -



Doing my best. Morning. Would have loved to do this face to face, probably at some point, probably fly over and meet for the first time.



Questions and Answers:

I think the big question I have about TVS right now is how we want to address the EV opportunity. I think I've been looking at TVS and how they have managed -- how you guys have managed to take market share in scooters, bikes, and transition yourself, right? Margins were up when your volumes were down and raw material prices were up and we had very tough times over the last 1.5 years in terms of cost run and we are able to deliver margins.So I'm just trying to wrap around -- there's probably 2 issues, right? The big 1 is how we're going to address the EV opportunity. And from whatever I know