Jun 06, 2022 / NTS GMT
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director
This is the moment, please, Pramod.
K. Gopala Desikan - TVS Motor Company Limited - Group CFO
Yes. Yes. Pramod is my boss.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director
Pramod is my boss, everybody came for you.
K. Gopala Desikan - TVS Motor Company Limited - Group CFO
Sorry Pramod, I missed your call. I was in some other meeting this morning.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Not a problem, sir.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director
Basically I visited the plant, they had some questions about the ICE side. Now we are on the EV side. So you can...
Unidentified Company Representative -
And before that, just a quick introduction, this is
TVS Motor Company Ltd Institutional Investor Meeting Transcript
Jun 06, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...