Q1 2023 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director



Good evening. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I trust all of you and your family members are safe. God bless all of you and great health, lots of happiness, speed, prosperity. And definitely, this year, Diwali season should be a good season for everyone.



This quarter, Q1, company recorded the highest ever revenue, EBITDA and profits despite many challenges, especially shortage of semiconductors, which has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. Revenue for this quarter was INR 6,009 crores,