Q1 2020 Gati Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Gati Limited Q1 FY '20 earnings conference call hosted by Angel Broking Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. [Rakar Khan] from Angel Broking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Angel Broking -- okay. Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Angel Broking Limited, I would like to welcome you all for Gati's Q1 FY '20 Earnings Call.



Here the management would be giving us the future road map as well as the performance in Q1 FY '20. We have with us senior management of the company represented by Mr. Bala, President and Deputy MD of Gati Kintetsu Express Limited; Mr. Shivaji Dey, President, Finance and Account; Maharani, Company Secretary; Peter Jayakumar, CFO.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Bala for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Bala.



Bala Subramanian Aghoramurthy - Gati