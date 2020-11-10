Q2 2021 Gati Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Gati Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ravi Jakhar, Chief Strategy Officer, from Gati Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ravi Jakhar - Allcargo Logistics Limited - Chief Strategy Officer



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Gati Limited Quarter 2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. I am Ravi Jakhar, Chief Strategy Officer for Allcargo. And along with me, I have my colleagues, Mr. Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director for Gati KWE; and Mr. Rohan Mittal, CFO and Chief Transformation Officer for Gati; and SGA, our Investor Relation Advisers on the