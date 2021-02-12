Q3 2021 Gati Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ravi Jakhar Chief Strategy Officer, Gati Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Jakhar.



Ravi Jakhar - Allcargo Logistics Limited - Chief Strategy Officer



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Gati Quarter 3 FY '21 earnings conference call. I'm Ravi Jakhar, Chief Strategy Officer for Allcargo Logistics, and I have with me my colleagues, Mr. Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director for Gati KWE; and Mr. Rohan Mittal, CFO for the company.



I hope all of you are doing well and keeping safe