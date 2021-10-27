Q2 2022 Gati Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to the results conference call of Gati Limited, organized by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Sailesh Raja. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sailesh Raja - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Analyst



Good evening to all on behalf of B&K Securities, I would like to welcome you to the Gati Limited Quarter 2 FY '22 earnings call. From the management side, we'll be hearing from Mr. Phil, our CEO of Gati; and Mr. Ravi, our Chief Strategy Officer from Allcargo Logistics. So, without taking much time, I hand over the call to Mr. Ravi for the initial remarks, and post which, we will open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Ravi Jakhar - Allcargo Logistics Limited - Chief Strategy Officer



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Gati Limited Quarter 2 FY '22