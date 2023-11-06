Q2 2024 Allcargo Gati Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Allcargo Gati Limited Q2 and H1 FY '24 Results Conference Call hosted by Dolat Capital Markets Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Jain from Dolat Capital Markets Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Kumar Jain - Dolat Capital Market Private Limited, Research Division - VP of Research



Thank you, Lizan. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Dolat Capital, I welcome you all to Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Allcargo Gati Limited. We thank the management for providing us the opportunity to host the call. From the management side, we have with us Mr. Phil, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Anish Mathew, CFO of Allcargo Gati Limited.



Now I hand over the call to Mr. Phil for opening remarks, followed by the question-and-answer session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pirojshaw Sarkari -



Good afternoon, and thank you, Abhishek. Good afternoon