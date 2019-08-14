Q1 2020 Subex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Subex Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. GV Krishnakanth, Company Secretary of Subex Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



G. V. Krishnakanth - Subex Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you, and good evening to everyone who is on the call, who has joined this investor call for the period ended June 30, 2019. Now I would like to introduce the members of the management who are present for this call. With me, we have Mr. Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Venkatraman GS, Chief Financial Officer.



I would like to start the conference call by going through the safe harbor clause. Certain statements in this call concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.