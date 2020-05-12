Q4 2020 Subex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Subex Limited Q4 FY '20 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. GV Krishnakanth, Company Secretary. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



G. V. Krishnakanth - Subex Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you very much. Good evening to everyone who have joined the earnings call for the period ended March 31, 2020. And I would like to introduce you to the members of the management who are present on the call. I have Mr. Vinod Kumar, who is the Managing Director and CEO of the company; and Mr. Venkatraman G., who is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.



I would like to start the conference call by going through the safe harbor clause. Certain statements in this call concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking