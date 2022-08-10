Q1 2023 Subex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Subex Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. G.V. Krishnakanth. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



G. V. Krishnakanth - Subex Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you very much. Good afternoon to everyone who have joined the earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Now I would like to introduce the members of the management who are present for the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Sumit Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the company.



I would like to start the conference by going through the safe harbor clause, certain statements in this call concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these