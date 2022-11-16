Q2 2023 Subex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

G. V. Krishnakanth - Subex Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you very much.



Good afternoon to everyone who has joined the earnings call for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. And I would like to introduce the members of the management who are present for the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Sumit Kumar (sic) [Sumit Agarwal,] Chief Financial Officer of the company.



I would like to start the conference call by going through our Safe Harbor clause. Certain statements in this call concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and