Q2 2024 Subex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q2 FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call of Subex Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. G. Krishnakanth. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



G. V. Krishnakanth - Subex Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you very much. Good morning to everyone who have joined the earnings call for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. Now I'd like to introduce the members of the management who are present for this call. Along with me, I have Ms. Nisha Dutt, CEO; and Mr. Sumit Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the company. I'd like to start the conference call by going to the safe harbor laws. Statements in this call contain our future to perfect are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to