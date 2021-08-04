Aug 04, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I am Komal, moderator for this conference call. Before we begin with, I would like to extend my warm welcome to all of you for joining us today.



On board, we have with us today Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director; and Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Group CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now request Mr. Ashish Tiwari to embark on this meeting. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashish Kumar Tiwari - Transport Corporation of India Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, Komal, and good evening to all of you for again joining this call. I hope that all of you are safe and doing fine. To begin with, we would have an earnings presentation, which is updated for quarter 1. And then we will be open to questions from the participants.



Now I would like to invite Mr. Agarwal for his opening remarks and earnings presentation. Over to you, sir. Thank you.



Vineet Agarwal - Transport Corporation of India Limited - MD & Executive Director

