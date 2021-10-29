Oct 29, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I am Komal, moderator for this conference call. Before we begin with, I would like to change my warm welcome for joining us today for this quarterly earnings call. On board, we have with us today Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI; and Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Group CFO.(Operator Instructions)Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now request Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Group CFO, to embark on this meeting. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ashish Kumar Tiwari - Transport Corporation of India Limited - Group CFO
Thank you, Komal, and good evening to all of you. Once again, I extend my sincere thanks to you for joining us today out of this busy earning call season. We will begin with the investor presentation, earning call presentation followed by question-and-answer session. And now I'm inviting Mr. Agarwal for earnings call presentation. Thank you. Over to you, sir.
Vineet Agarwal - Transport Corporation of India Limited - MD & Executive Director
Good
Q2 2022 Transport Corporation of India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...