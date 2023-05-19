May 19, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I, Simran, the moderator for this conference call would like to extend my warm welcome to all of you for joining us today. Today, on behalf of the management, we have with us Mr. Vineet Agarwal, the Managing Director; and Mr. Ashish Tiwari, Group CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now request Mr. Ashish Tiwari to embark on this meeting. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashish Kumar Tiwari - Transport Corporation of India Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, Simran, and good evening to all of you again. Thanks for joining us today. So we will begin with the investor presentation, and that will be followed by the question-and-answer session. Now without ado I would invite Mr. Agarwal for (inaudible) presentation. Thank you. Over to you, sir.



Vineet Agarwal - Transport Corporation of India Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good evening. It's always a pleasure to meet all of you here at this investor