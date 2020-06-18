Jun 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited Q4 and FY '20 Earnings Conference Call.



Rishab Barar;Citigate Dewe Rogerson-India;Executive -



Thank you. Good day, everyone, and a warm welcome to all of you participating in the Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited's Q4 and FY '20 Earnings Call. We have with us today, Mr. Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Suresh Taneja, Group CFO; Sameer Sinha, President, Sugar; as well as other members of the senior management team.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature, and a statement to this effect has been included in the invite which was sent to you earlier.



I would also like to emphasize that while this call is