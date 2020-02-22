Q3 2020 Brightcom Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Y. Srinivasa Rao - Brightcom Group Limited - CFO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It is a pleasure to speak to you all on the conference call.
In Q3 of financial year 2019 and '20, the consolidated revenue for the quarter 3 was INR 859.52 crores, registering a growth of 1.14% on year-on-year and an increase of 36.5% on quarter-on-quarter. When we come to EBITDA for the quarter 3 of financial year '19/'20 was INR 240.6 crore, an increase of 23.25% on quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 4.9% on year-on-year.
Profit after tax for the quarter 3 of financial year '19/'20 was INR 143.84 crores, an increase of 4% on year-on-year and an increase of 36.38% on quarter-on-quarter. The revenue from Digital Marketing segment for the quarter 3 of financial year '19/'20 was INR 749.34 crores, listing a growth of 45.09% on year-on-year (sic) [quarter-on-quarter] and an increase of 1.13% on year-on-year. Revenue from Software Development segment for the quarter 3 of financial year '19/'20 was INR 110.17 crores.
Now we have received some questions through mail regarding the accounting
