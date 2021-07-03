Q4 2021 Brightcom Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 03, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Bharti, and I will be the moderator for this conference. Welcome to the Brightcom Group Limited Investor Conference Call. The duration of this call will be for 45 minutes. (Operator Instructions) Today, we have with us our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Suresh Reddy; Y. Srinivasa Rao, who is our Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Manohar, our Company Secretary.



Before we go to the conference, I'd like to mention that during the conference call, certain statements in this release reflect company's future growth process and forward-looking statements, which involve number of risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially that those in such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company.



Now I would like to hand over the conference to Mr. Y. Srinivasa Rao, who will now talk about the financial statements. Thank you, sir. Over to you.



Yepuri Srinivasa Rao - Brightcom Group