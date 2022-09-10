Sep 10, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Kritika, moderator for the conference call. Welcome to Brightcom Group Limited Investors Conference Call. The duration of the call will be for 90 minutes.



We have with us today, Mr. Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Peshwa Acharya, President, Group Strategy; Mr. Narayana Raju, Chief Financial Officer, Brightcom Group Limited; and Mr. Satish Cheeti, President & Division Chief, Brightcom Audio. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is recorded.



Before we go ahead with the conference, Brightcom Group would like to mention that during the conference call, certain statements in this call reflecting Brightcom's future group prospects are forward-looking statements, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those and such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company.



I would now like to hand over the floor to Mr. Peshwa Acharya who