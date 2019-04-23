Q4 2019 Sterlite Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Vishal Aggarwal - Sterlite Technologies Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, Lizan. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call are Anand Agarwal, CEO of STL; and Anupam Jindal, CFO of STL. Anand will begin with the key highlights and initiatives of FY '19, and then we'll round up with our outlook and strategic focus for FY '20 and beyond. Anupam will then take us through the financial performance and financial priorities going forward. After which, we'll open the floor for Q&A.



We have also uploaded the presentation on our website for those who cannot access at live site now.



Before we proceed with this call, I'd like to add that some elements of this presentation may be